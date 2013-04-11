Fungalmeningitis.org Offers Diagnosis and Treatments for Fungal Meningitis

cheboygan, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Fungal infections can be of several types affecting different parts of human. When fungus attacks the outer coverings or membranes of spinal cord and brain commonly known as the Meninges, the patient gets affected by an infection called the fungal meningitis. At the website www.fungalmeningitis.org people can learn a lot about fungal meningitis and various other health related matters. In fact this site serves as a great repertoire of useful resources, up-to-date info, medical news and posts



People suffering from immune deficiencies, AIDS patients or those who are taking immunosuppressant medications after some major organ transplant surgery are more prone to contracting this kind of fungal infection. Most of the time the first attacks the particular zone of the patient’s body and then gradually multiplies to reach the brain. The general symptoms of meningitis are very high fever, vomiting, seizure, stiff neck, headache, skin rash, loss of appetite, light sensitivity, drowsiness, changed mental status and a patient of fungal meningitis will also suffer from all the above symptoms. Fungal meningitis is not infectious or contagious by nature but the alarming thing is that this sort of fungal infection cannot be prevented through vaccinations. A less dangerous and quite curable form of meningitis is the aseptic meningitis. Viruses cause this type of meningitis.



Though this website is named ‘Fungalmeningitis.org’, it offers info on numerous other heath issues. For example by visiting the site people can learn a lot about the pinched nerve in neck problem. A pinched nerve is the result of nerve compression or entrapment that does not allow the nerve to transmit signals from the brain properly. The causes of pinched nerve in neck could be cervical stenosis, herniated disc in the cervical region, arthritis or bone spurs. Symptoms of this problem include neck pain, burning and tingling sensation radiating outward from the zone of injury, numbness in hands etc. People visiting the site will also come across the cervical stenosis, another neck-related problem. With the narrowing of the spinal canal in the neck region, the problem develops. Back spasms are another problem people are informed about. It is reflex muscular contractions in the lower back and may cause excruciating pain.



At the website people can also learn about the importance of the femoral nerve and problems may arise from the dysfunction of femoral nerve. Also they can learn the importance of tetanus shots in preventing the deadly problem tetanus. Furthermore they can learn how to protect the cervical region and cervical vertebrae from unnecessary stress and strain.



“I benefited much from the resources at this site. They provided me with all info I needed for my college medical project” says a happy visitor. For more information visit www.fungalmeningitis.org



