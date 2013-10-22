Funk Dental - the Best Salt Lake City Dentist Is Here

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Whenever they’re looking for a good dentist, Salt Lake City’ s residents seem to have a hard time. After all, they usually end up relying on a hit-and-miss approach (which is both costly and painful). Ever since Funk Dental opened its doors though, more and more people are finally getting beautiful smiles without breaking their banks or enduring great pain and discomfort.



Having been disappointed several times already, some would surely be skeptical after reading those encouraging words. Well, they shouldn’t be, especially since the dental clinic really offers value for money. To be a bit more specific, those who’ve decided to avail of the treatment center’s services had the chance to choose from different tooth-care technologies (which come with different prices, of course).



Some people who are searching for the right Salt Lake City dentist don’t actually pay much attention to flexible rates. Instead, they focus on the cutting-edge. So, here’s the question: does the clinic offer the latest tooth-restoration solutions? The answer to that is yes. Aside from being equipped with the Cerec system, the treatment center also boasts digital x-ray machines.



In addition to having the newest technologies, Funk Dental also has an experienced staff – capable of answering even the toughest questions on tooth matters right away. Moreover, their skill and expertise is also the reason why those who’d choose to have their teeth fixed won’t have to hurriedly search for specialists elsewhere (that is, if very complex procedures suddenly need to be done).



About Funk Dental

Funk Dental, which is led by Dr. Christopher Funk, is a treatment facility that solves every tooth dilemma. Those who want to schedule an appointment could do so by either visiting the clinic’s official website or calling (801) 274-3768. Simply put, if they’d once again need a pediatric or cosmeticdentist, Salt Lake City’s residents already know where to go.