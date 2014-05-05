Funkle Fattie: New Novel Explores Power of Belief, Miracles & Change; Told from Perspective of Adult Former Bully

Studio City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- While bullying is a topic usually only associated with youth, a compelling new novel by author Heather Langone sees one former bully look back on life, with readers invited to join this most powerful of retrospectives. Thought-provoking and highly realistic, the ‘Funkle Fattie’ narrative could literally change how readers view themselves.



Peter Funkle is this book’s innocent victim. His story is a microcosm of a global bullying epidemic that is rarely examined from the adult and remorseful bully’s point of view. With such a unique premise, it’s no wonder Langone’s novel is rapidly garnering five star-reviews.



Synopsis:



Peter Funkle, a young man coming of age in Ipswich, MA in the 1970s, struggles with being raised by a single mother, feelings of not belonging and his giant size. Daily he is tormented by four local bullies who make his life unbearable. But things soon change when he realizes that what he chooses to believe, even about himself, can create a brand new reality.



Told through the eyes of the now adult, but former bully, Tom Greene, Funkle Fattie is a story that transcends age, race, social class or gender. It is the nostalgic tale of two boys from opposite sides of the track, whose lives intersect during the summer of 1974. Each makes choices that put in motion a chain of events that neither one could have ever predicted. This is the story of Funkle Fattie.



“This novel has it all; valuable and life-changing information for middle school students and young adults, as well as a nostalgic throwback to the 1970s for Baby Boomers who may once have been Peter or Tom,” says Langone. “Both can teach readers a lot about themselves, their past and the direction of their future. Whether the story serves as a preventative warning or catalyst for revisiting a darker past, each reader will turn the last page with plenty to think about.”



Continuing, “The narrative asks three bold questions: Do you believe in your own power to overcome? Is a miracle merely the result of the belief in it or is it precipitated by an event that causes the miracle? Can you see how every choice, every encounter, even the ones from childhood, have led you right where you are today? Nobody but the individual reader can answer those questions, so I urge everyone to purchase a copy today and see where this story takes them….”



As mentioned, the novel is enjoying critical acclaim.



“So much power in words....this book is proof. The author reaches in and grabs hold of your heart with each page you turn. Words are a tool that can be used to build or used to tear down and this book shows both,” says Yankeelin, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Tyler V. Pierson was equally as impressed, adding, “Bullying is so rampant today and this story reminds you of the reality of the damage done by hurtful words and actions. It doesn't stop there - she brings it to a wonderful conclusion that really makes you appreciate the good in people.”



‘Funkle Fattie’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1ud3aj7.



More information can be found on the book’s official website: http://www.funklefattie.com.



About Heather Langone

After Heather Langone graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in New York with a degree in theatre, she went on to perform in various productions throughout Manhattan. Eventually, she began writing as another way to channel her creativity. Her first endeavor culminated in "Jaded," a one-woman show that played to sold-out houses both in New York and eventually in Los Angeles. After landing many roles in film and television, Langone received a graduate degree in screenwriting from USC in 2004. Since, Langone has written and produced many award-winning feature length scripts. In 2006 Ms. Langone was a finalist in the American Gem and Write Brothers Screenwriting competition for her dark, teen drama, "Under the Peel" which she eventually sold. Another script, "This is Your Captain," placed in the top ten at The Great Lakes Film Festival in the teleplay category. And in 2013 placed 2nd in the American Gem and Write Brothers Short Script contest for "Blue Balloon". Funkle Fattie is her first novel. Ms. Langone dedicates this story to all the "outsiders."