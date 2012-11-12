Funktion Golf Launches New Website to Provide Golfers a Fresh Alternative to Traditional Apparel

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Leading golf fashion brand, Funktion Golf, has just launched a new website, http://www.funktiongolf.co.uk/, to provide golfers throughout the UK and Ireland with a wide range of unique golf clothing. Offering a fresh alternative to traditional golf clothes, the new site features high quality, funky golf shirts, trousers and windproof jackets.



As one of the oldest sports still being played today, golf continues to grow in popularity and is attracting a completely new generation of players. Although golf is an older, more traditional sport, it does not mean players have to wear the outdated golf fashion trends of days past.



Created in Northern Ireland in 2008, Funktion Golf was set up in an effort to provide golfers with a renewed, fashion-forward and affordable line of golf clothing.



According to Funktion Golf, “We felt that golfers needed a new brand that offered fresh, trendy golf clothing at prices people could afford. So we designed and manufactured a golf range to suit this market, creating funky golf clothing for golfers within the UK and Ireland.”



While Funktion Golf’s line of high quality garments offer a newer, fresher look, they still provide golfers with acceptable fashion for traditional golf courses.



The company has created a line of men’s golf shirts made from 100 percent Polyester Performance fabric aimed at keeping players cool and dry on the course. Available in both long sleeve and short sleeve, the shirts come in a variety of colors and can be paired with Funktion Golf’s golf trousers to create a trendy outfit.



Made from breathable performance fabrics, the company’s range of funky golf trousers offer players comfortable, cutting edge designs. The high quality golf trousers come in a multitude of colors, allowing golfers to stand out on the course. They are also priced at extremely affordable rates in an effort to allow players to save money while still looking fashionable.



Funktion Golf also offers a line of junior golf apparel for younger players and provides discounted rates for bulk golf shirt orders for golf teams and societies.



The company started by selling a limited initial stock of golf shirts on eBay and ended up selling out within five short months. This early success led the company to continue developing their range of golf apparel, allowing them to grow into one of the leading golf brands in the UK and Ireland.



For more information or to visit the company’s new website, visit http://www.funktiongolf.co.uk/



About Funktion Golf

Funktion Golf is a leading golf fashion brand of funky golf clothes within the UK. The company sells a range of golf clothes including shirts, funky golf trousers and windproof jackets. Funktion Golf shirts are totally unique and offer a fresh alternative to traditional golf clothes.