Funky Fairy Parties Broaden Their Range of Themes to Appeal to Boys and Girls

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- In the annals of a young girls’ imagination few images captivate them more than fairies. These can take many forms, from the kind who looks out for people in need to the kind who protect small animals, to those that delivery money in exchange for teeth. It is no wonder then that Sydney based events team FunkyFairyParties.com.au have been able to create such a popular birthday party package for young girls. Now however, they are expanding their business into new imaginative territories to spellbind young children in new ways and provide fresh new party ideas.



The company, that was nominated for an entrepreneurship award in its first year of operation, combines story-telling, activities and hosting into a seamless package designed to take the pressure off parents in creating an unforgettable party experience ideal for birthdays and special occasions.



The new themes include Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, and Mermaid themes, along with Pirates and Peter Pan for boys. The company is expanding its staff in order to provide unforgettable experiences for young boys in the same way as they have done for girls, with treasure hunts, balloon sculptures, face painting and more. Their website allows parents and children to meet their cast of fairies at http://funkyfairyparties.com.au/meet-the-fairies



A spokesperson for Funky Fairy Parties explained, “Fairies capture the imagination of young girls, but they are not the only thing to do so. We now have expanded our range to include Disney princesses, angels, Alice in Wonderland and other amazing stories that children love. All our themes include detailed party plans with specific activities so that even children who have enjoyed our fairy parties before can enjoy new and novel experiences thanks to these news themes. Our pirate themes are perfect for young boys to get a sense of adventure with treasure hunts and inflatable swords for safe, swashbuckling fun.”



About Funky Fairy Parties

Funky Fairy Parties is a premier provider of children's entertainment in Sydney, Australia. Funky Fairy Parties is all about making a child’s day more magical, captivating the audience and allowing parents to sit back and relax. They channel the children’s energy into treasure hunts, enchanting stories, singing and dancing and other fun activities specially developed to captivate their imaginations. For more information, please visit: http://funkyfairyparties.com.au/