Funky Fairy Parties Open Up a World of Imagination for Children's Birthday Parties

Sydney, Australia -- 07/08/2013 -- Parents want their children to have unforgettable birthday parties. There are few years in a child's life in which they can enjoy themselves utterly and without regard for the pressures of school, forgetting the future to live in the present. It is no wonder then that parents seek to create amazing parties to celebrate their birthdays so that children can have a day they will never forget. Funky Fairy Parties, a business that was a finalist in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards is providing unforgettable themed experiences.



With a fairy party in Sydney with Funky Fairy Parties, children are treated to entertainers dressed in custom made fairy costumes who curate a series of exciting activities and challenges for children to engage with, as well as opportunities for face painting and play.



The parties include the flying rainbow carpet, upon which fairies tell stories of magical enchanted lands, singing and dancing, and treasure boxes filled with magical jewels. The parties can accommodate anywhere from ten to fifteen children to much larger groups with the help of multiple fairies. They can be held in the garden or in a public park.



A spokesperson for Funky Fairy Parties explained, “Funky Fairy Parties fairy birthday party is an unforgettable experience because of our commitment to casting our entertainers for their true-to-type look and attitude. Children have no problem believing that our entertainers are really fairies, and as such they are so enthusiastic to take part in games, treasure hunts, and face painting activities. The children also get the best of our high quality products and rewards, including bracelets, hairclips and lollies. We also offer mermaid, princess and Barbie themes for girl’s parties, and Peter Pan and Pirate themes for boys.”



About Funky Fairy Parties

Funky Fairy Parties is one of Sydney's most popular children's birthday party entertainment services. Their professionalism, quality of service, as well as the beautiful entertainers they have on offer has made them a trusted children's party entertainment provider. Funky Fairy Parties is all about making a child’s day more magical; captivating the audience and allowing parents to sit back and relax. They channel children’s energy into treasure hunts, enchanting stories, singing and dancing and other fun activities specially developed to captivate their imagination. For more information, please visit: http://www.funkyfairyparties.com.au/