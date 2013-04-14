Funky Fairy Parties Revamps Website, Adds New Entertainers & Now Organizes Parties Throughout Sydney

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2013 -- Funky Fairy Parties, a company dedicated in organizing children birthday parties and events based on various themes, has recently launched its new website. The company informed that they have also increased their number of entertainers and are now offering their service throughout Sydney. Funky Fairy Parties has over 7 years of experience in organizing children’s events and is known in the city for its charitable work.



The company informed that their new website, www.funkyfairyparties.com.au, was designed to present their services in a refreshed look. The new site also now displays the details of various birthday party packages the company offers and the themes they can organize. The entertainers of Funky Fairy Parties are highly trained and have extensive experience performing for children. The company is known for its professionalism and efforts in making children’s fantasies come to reality. Many previous clients of the company have commended the entertainers’ dedication and impact on the children.



With over 7 years of successfully organizing children parties and events, Funky Fairy Parties has further expanded by including more entertainers to their team. These additional entertainers will enable them to now organize parties anywhere in Sydney. The party packages can be booked online via their site, http://www.funkyfairyparties.com.au/ or by calling Funky Fairy Parties. The company informed that themes and events at the parties can be customized if the parents have any ideas they would like to include.



The website also now displays pictures of previous parties and events Funky Fairy Parties has organized. A moving picture montage, http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4vRMaC9ED4, is also published by the company to display how they organize events and parties. Profiles of the various entertainers or fairies are also provided on the site.



About Funky Fairy Parties

Funky Fairy Parties is one of the leading companies in Sydney that organizes children birthday parties and events based on various themes such as fairies, Barbie, princess, mermaid, peter pan, pirates and many more. Through their online platform, http://www.funkyfairyparties.com.au/, details of the company’s birthday party packages can be viewed and booked online. The company is known for its highly trained entertainers and for their extensive charitable work.



For more information about Funky Fairy Parties, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of funkyfairyparties.com.au, please call at +61 418 469 821 or email to contact@funkyfairyparties.com.au.