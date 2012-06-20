Funky P 'Move Your Body' Moves Airwaves World Wide

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Word travels fast in the music industry when it comes to the stylistic sound of Funky P. Based in Luxembourg, Funky P, is a modern soul-funk band led by the charismatic, Roosevelt Isaac, (aka) Funky P. News has it the release of their funky new dance mix 'Move Your Body,' has been unleashed to radio June 2012.



Funky P has chosen Musik and Film Radio Promotions, with a new digital delivery software system, to promote the new funky beat of Funky P, to be heard world wide. Funky P is often described as a funk band with a touch of jazz. Often compared to the amazing funky, soulful, energetic, and electrifying sounds of the Dazz Band, Kool and The Gang, Cameo, Rick James, and lets not forget the father of Funk himself Sly, and The Family Stone.



These artist not only set the trend - They mark their time in future music history - Holding the chart numbers and dazzling fans across the globe. The past couple of years have been significant for Funky P, who is notably one of the freshest contemporary soul bands out on the European circuit today. Their single Smile Baby is evident of their success, reaching the Number 1 spot on Luxembourg's largest radio station RTL Hit machine Charts in the Summer of 2006. The same song was later voted as the second most popular hit of 2006 on RTL Luxembourg. In the Summer of 2009, Falling reached the Number 1 spot and remained in the Top 10 on Radio RTL Luxembourg for 13 weeks. The same track reached Number 22 on the Eldoradio Luxembourg Chart breaker. Rewind to 2011, Falling received two international awards from I AIRA for International Chart Placements.



The song 'Heaven in a Corner' was featured in the 2011 Hollywood movie 'Desperate Endeavours'. In 2011 the singles 'Move your body' and 'Funkamental' were produced by the Luxembourg music Producer, Joel Heyard and were released under the label JH Productions. 'Funkamental' was voted most active track on Big FM Germany in March 2012. Though music has been known to often travel a distance, it always seems to return to those sounds that made an impact on its listener and created a in the creation of great music meant to last a lifetime. In doing so, it brings with it a new generation of musical and artistic future chart breakers to take over and capture the sound of yesteryear that made music fun, entertaining, and memorable. Funky P, is just that band demonstrating that funky sound, painting the musical image that illustrates the new-age lyrics with the sound that made legendary names out of the previous artist before them.



Not only does this group capture the quality of good hard base funk sound, but also delivers the artistic talent that captivates their audiences leaving them wanting more. Funky P, is one of those bands that brings to the stage musical balance that will get your blood pumping and send you to the dance floor ready to dance the night away. And lining up the new release 'Move Your Body,' is destined to be just that hit. The combination of great artist, incredible song, and an advanced radio promotions can mean only one thing.. Success! Success! Success!



Funky P testimonial:

Great Service! I highly recommend Musik and Film. We are located in Luxembourg, Luxembourg and we were a little skeptical, at first,but now we are thrilled with the radio promotion so far with the very professional press release and initial radio support of our new single released song "Move Your Body".



Stephen and Rhonda Wrench have created a"tried and true" system that every music artist needs to take advantage of by putting you in touch with world wide radio "LIVE" and on the internet. If the world does not know who you are they can not find you -which we have seen blowing it up for several years in Europe.



MAF have a practical and realistic approach to announcing your band to the music business and in turn using this for you to be heard by potential fans. No tricks, no magic just connecting and networking with outlets that can help push your music.



Just put it in and let the "FUNK" speak for itself. Let it move you, groove you and set you free. MAF gives your music a chance to do this...on a much bigger scale. Exposure...Exposure...Exposure If you want professional and honest promotion get with Stephen...just send him your music and see what he says Isaac Mr.Funky http://www.funkyp.lu