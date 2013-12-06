FunkyTshack.com Adds New Clothing and Accessory Choices

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Recent statistics released by National Retail Federation Index Forrester Research showed that shoppers spend about $26 billion each year on apparel. Their purchases account for 26% of all online shopping. In addition, Global Business information provider IbisWorld reported that consumers currently spend an average of $2 billion per year on screen-printed clothing. Responding to these trends, online custom clothing supplier FunkyTshack.com has updated their product brands, clothing lines and accessory options, in order to offer more quality merchandise at lower prices.



FunkyTshack.com spokesperson Chris London explained, "We have discontinued certain brands, in order to offer more high quality clothes that are ideal for personalized printing. We have also added dozens of new customizable accessories. Products include premium t-shirts, starting at $6.20. Customers will find zip hoodies with fleece interiors, priced as low as $26.20. Our inventory includes full coverage smart phone cases, Christmas accessories, and new bags and totes that are for perfect for personalized printing. FunkyTshack.com is a leading source for online customization and personalized clothing and accessories. There are no minimum orders required, and users can easily create their own custom t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and accessories in just a few minutes. We also offer convenient shipping options."



Customers who visit www.funkytshack.com will find a wide variety of customizable polo shirts, tank tops, hats, hoodies, and even underwear. The company's lines also include totes, aprons, and bags, which can be personalized with a any design a customer wants. All items are made from high quality materials. Site users may personalize items that already include designs, or create their own unique items. The company website includes videos that walk customers through the process of choosing items, and then personalizing them. There are a wide variety options available for customers who need custom apparel for events, such as family reunions or bachelorette parties, or for businesses who want to create brand recognition.



"Whether you need team shirts or choose to design unique apparel, you can Create Your Own at FunkyTshack.com. Many people don’t realize that you can make all of your custom clothing at the funkytshack, and that includes creating custom hats and caps. Hats are a necessary team accessory and we can put your logo on them. Custom hats have also become quite the fashion accessory. Our hoodies and sweatshirts are perfect for athletic teams, businesses, groups or just casual wear. We specialize in printing custom team and group t-shirts, jerseys, and uniforms; and we do make it easy for you to upload your own team logos and put them on whatever suits your team’s needs. We can even help teams and organizations set up a custom order page, so that parents or kids can order their own items and have them shipped right to their door – this can take the burden off the team organizer for collecting money and size information., " noted London.



About FUNKYTSHACK.COM

FunkyTshack.com is a leading online provider of customizable apparel and accessories. They provide items made from high quality materials, and offer dozens of options for personalizing them. Their site includes "how-to" videos that make it simple for customers to create their own designs. FunkyTshack.com can print team, group, and individual items. They also include a simple online process that makes it easy for customers to upload logos and order products.