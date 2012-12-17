Funsherpa Announce New Range of Unique Experiences for Christmas Gifts

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- With Christmas fast approaching, many people are now starting to worry about Christmas gifts. Picking the right gift can be a nightmare, especially when there are so many loved ones, relatives and friends to buy for. The pressure to get something good is unrelenting, but many gifts have now started to feel predictable. Funsherpa offers amazing alternatives to the tried and tested, with an updated range of unforgettable experiences available, that can be purchased in time for Christmas.



Funsherpa is an experience gift site that offers unique gift certificates of all kinds across fourteen major cities in the US, from New York to Los Angeles. The new experiences include ice climbing, dog sledding, and a trip into space, as well as things like car racing, dance lessons and skydiving. The certificates can be emailed or printed at home and are ready instantly, making them an ideal last minute Christmas gift.



With over two thousand experiences to choose from, the site features a dynamic content gallery on the home page highlighting some of the newest and most popular experiences as well as a categorized sidebar enabling users to explore the experiences thematically. The site is intuitive and enables the user to find, select and purchase an experience within minutes.



A spokesperson for Funsherpa explained the advantages of the site, “The great thing about our products is that they offer something unlike any other gift- a once in a lifetime experience. While a box of chocolates gets eaten or an iPod becomes obsolete, the memory of an extraordinary experience lasts forever. We are proud to offer exciting alternatives as last minute Christmas gifts and many would be surprised at how affordable these experiences can be. Lessons in circus arts or salsa, trips to museums and gourmet cooking classes are all cheaper than people might expect and make great stocking fillers for relatives and friends. Equally, we offer unbelievable opportunities like a trip into space, so we cater to all budgets.”



About Funsherpa

Funsherpa is an “experience gift” provider that has been delivering alternatives to boring gifts since 2009. Customers are no longer pigeonholed into buying tired and predictable gifts. Experiences provided by Funsherpa range from skydiving to flights in space. The company has 2,000-plus experiences in major cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. For more information please visit: http://www.funsherpa.com/