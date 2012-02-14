Funsherpa Providing One-of-a-Kind Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- Funsherpa announced today the launch of its services in New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C. to provide shoppers with one-of-a-kind last minute Valentine’s Day gifts. Unique experience gifts including yoga and dancing classes, city tours, rock climbing and thousands more are now available for shoppers that want original gift ideas for family and loved ones.



Whether shoppers are seeking gifts for guys or girls, Funsherpa provides something for everyone. For couples looking to have a romantic experience, wine tours, massages and even night cruises are all available. The company also provides creative experience gifts that shoppers won’t find anywhere else on the Internet. Belly dancing, trampoline jumping classes and even graveyard explorations are just a few off-the-beaten-path gifts that customers can purchase today.



“Funsherpa continues to provide shoppers with the most unique activity gifts available on the web,” said a company spokesman for Funsherpa. “We even provide affordable and exciting experience gifts for under $100.”



Funsherpa enables customers to purchase truly original adventure gifts without breaking the bank. The website provides a vast array of affordable gift ideas under $100, including cooking classes, boating excursions and museum tours. No matter how much customers decide to spend on a gift, fees and charges are never added to help keep prices as low as possible.



Using the service is quick and simple. Shoppers can select the city of their choice and browse popular categories like “Tours and Exploration,” “Spa and Wellness” and even “Airborne” where gift recipients can find themselves engaged in everything from parasailing to flying trapeze classes.



For those looking to really spoil a friend or loved one, multiple experience gifts can be purchased at the same time. Gifts can be sent electronically to the recipient or delivered by mail in a Funsherpa gift box that includes a personalized message card, instructions on how to redeem the certificate and detailed information about the gift itself.



All gifts are available to take advantage of for one year from the date of purchase. To unearth the latest and greatest gifts in their city, shoppers are encouraged to sign up for the daily newsletter at funsherpa.com.



About Funsherpa

Funsherpa is an “experience gift” provider that has been delivering alternatives to boring gifts since 2009. Customers are no longer pigeonholed into buying tired and predictable gifts. Experiences provided by Funsherpa range from skydiving to $200,000 flights in space. The company has 2,000-plus experiences in major cities including San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit http://www.funsherpa.com.