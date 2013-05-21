Funutation Competition Is Just for Fun Announces 9-Year Old Game Designers

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- "I am so excited about to be a part of this", says Ben of Shaker Heights. Ben and his friend Max will be showing off their multi-level game that they created using MIT Scratch software. So far, their game includes a maze as well as archery and platform components as seen in games like Mario Brothers. This is part of Scratch Day being held in Cleveland, OH on June 1.



"It's taken us about 3 weeks so far to make this game. I am happy to compete, but I am really looking forward to meeting other people like me that like making games with MIT Scratch."



The deadline to enter the tournament is May 31. "This tournament is open to anyone in the Cleveland-Akron Metro Area", states Steve Floro, Tek Lab Leader of Funutation Tekademy LLC. The day will include presentations by the game designers, tips and tricks for using MIT Scratch, awards presentation, and a Scratch PicoBoard demo which allows you to interact with your MIT Scratch games interactively.



Funutation is holding Ohio's only MIT Scratch Day in their Beachwood headquarters. Scratch is a programming language developed at MIT to teach kids computer coding like the founders of Google, Facebook, Ebay, and others did as kids!



There is still time to enter a team. The early-bird deadline is May 22 for the Code and Compete event. Kids can register online for this first annual Game Tournament. "This is the beginning of something great" states Mr. Jordan. "Scratch Day events are running worldwide, and kids from Cleveland, OH will be starting the Google's and Facebook's of tomorrow because of competitions like this. We're very excited to be part of America's future."



Funutation Tekademy LLC teaches kids ages 7 to 15 computer coding in fun ways using their trademarked Funutation TEAMS (technology, engineering, arts, math, and science) philosophy. Kids make their own video games, build battle robots, and more as part of these STEM based camps! The curriculum team consists of graduates from top-tier universities such as the University of California at Berkeley and Case Western Reserve University.



Scratch is a programming language that makes it easy to create your own interactive stories, animations, games, music, and art -- and share your creations on the web.



