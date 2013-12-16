Fur Gilet - The One-Stop Shop for Fur Couture

Buckhurst Hill, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Temperatures have started to drop and the season for winter clothing has arrived. This winter, people across the country can shop for fur clothing from Fur Gilet. This online store carries thousands of varieties of unique clothing and accessories made of fur. Fashion enthusiasts and lovers can also find trendy fur coats, jackets, collars, gloves and more from this online super store.



Fur clothing has been a tradition for many generations; now with innovation it has become a matter of luxury. This season, fur apparels from Fur Gilet enhance the style of women with tempting designs. Online shoppers from all over the world can discover a huge collection of fur coats, jackets and related items from the website furgilet.co.uk.



Retailers as well as wholesalers are required to provide more information related to their purchase via the website to receive price quotes and other details. The online store furgilet.co.uk features Fur Head band, Fur Gilet, Studded Cross Top, Fur Coat, Pippa Middleton Fur Gilet-Snow Leopard, Fur Gilet Leather, Heavy Fur Poncho, Luxury Thick Fur Gilet, Cashmere Pashmina and more.



The website says, “We can ship to virtually any address in the world. When you place an order, we will estimate shipping and delivery dates for you based on the availability of your items and the shipping options you choose. Depending on the shipping provider you choose, shipping date estimates may appear on the shipping quotes page.”



Potential customers can make advanced search on the basis of top brands like Anna, Benjamin Button, Burberry, Carhart, Chanel, Coco Lee, Daventry Meers, French Connection, Fur Couture, G-Star, Mango, Marc, Tomorrow and so on. Buyers can select a particular item from the list and can add it to the cart for placing an order. Shipping along with return policies are made available to customers through the website furgilet.co.uk.



Apart from fur coats and pashminas, a big collection of beautiful Butterfly Jumper, Leopard Print Top, Scoop Neck Studded Top, Tiger Print Jumper, Peacock Jumper and other fashion items are stocked at this shop for sale. The list of fur accessories from Fur Gilet includes fur capes, collars, gloves, hats, scarves, stoles and wraps. This online store appears to be a suitable platform to meet all our fur needs.



To get more information about Fur Gilet-Couture, visit http://www.furgilet.co.uk/



About Fur Gilet-Couture

Fur Gilet-Couture is one of the leading retail and wholesale suppliers of fur clothing and accessories. This online store carries fur coats, pashminas and ponchos of numerous brands at great prices.



Media Contact



Tropic Fashions Group

Contact: Mrs. Ros Doherty

Address: Buckhurst Hill IG81QJ

United Kingdom

Tel: 08451771676

Email: info@furgilet.co.uk

URL: http://www.furgilet.co.uk