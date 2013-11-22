Furicco Furniture Enlightens Readers on How to Identify and Maintain Leather Office Chair

Foshan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Leather office chairs are relatively common in many offices, which can be generally divided into two kinds of leather and imitation leather, most people cannot tell the difference between imitation leather and the leather through high-tech post-production, but the difference is very large between them in terms of price. It will share with you how to identify leather office chairs and imitation leather office chair from the visual difference, in order to protect your own interests. Usually people separately determine from the color, texture, hardness and strength:



1. Color: The color is the same color as the color version;

2. Lines: the leather cannot have heavy pattern, mottled pattern, no pattern, surface texture must be confirmed with the sample.

3. Hardness: leather softness and hardness should be appropriate, not too hard, nor too soft.

4. Strength: Take the size of 30 * 30cm sample, and statically suspend with 5kg weights, the elongation should not be more than 20%. Stitch he two leather pieces sewn, pull in different directions by hands, which are not easily broken.



Maintenance of leather office chair

For the maintenance of leather office chair, its sanitary aspects must be carried out; in fact, this is indispensable part among the most means of maintenance. After you buy it and before use, office chairs should be cleaned for clean and sanitary necessity. For the newly purchased leather office chair, first wash the towel with water, wring dry and erase dust and dirt on the chair surface, and then gently wipe the leather surface with care agent for one or two times, so that a layer of protective film is formed on the surface of leather, so that the dirt is not easy to go deep into the pores of leather in the future, making it easy to clean. In the use process, you should try to avoid scratching the leather. At the same time, to avoid grease, pen, and ink other to make leather chair dirty, after all, everyone has the responsibility to protect public property thing. In order to extend the life, the child should be avoided jumping on the couch, the sweat body cannot be directly in contact with the leather chair.



About Foshan Furicco Furniture Co, LTD.

Foshan Furicco Furniture Co., Ltd. is a professional China office chair manufacturer. They concentrate on the design, research and development, production and sales of high-class office chairs. Our office chairs include ergonomic office chair, boss office chair, executive office chair, stacking chair, conference office chair, classic office chair and so on.



Media Contact:

Website: http://www.china-officechair.com/

E-mail: manager@furicco.com