Furnace Maintenance Rebates Like Never Before at Superior Service Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Superior Service of Broken Arrow Inc. offers maintenance programs for homeowners to help them avoid unwanted repairs and improve the efficiency of their HVAC equipment. It is that time of the year when every home needs furnace maintenance services. And this company offers these services at excellent rebates. The company is offering a $30 rebate for all its customers. The customers simply have to fill in a Rebate Application with some basic information.



The company also offers other rebate programs such as Water Heater Program, Heating System Replacement Program and Natural Gas Clothes Dryer Program. With the help of these maintenance programs, customers can not only save money and energy but also reduce the carbon emissions thereby contributing towards a safe and comfortable living environment. Customers can also avail a double rebate as mentioned in the video link below. This is a limited period offer and is subject to terms and conditions. So, those who want to save $60 on Furnace Maintenance Oklahoma rebate may get in touch with Superior Service right away.



The customers have to attach a proof of purchase along with the Rebate Application. The technicians will conduct a 26-Point Heating System Checkup and an Independent Carbon Monoxide Checkup. Superior Service is an Award Winning Company which is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau. They offer complete home comfort services right from installations to repairs and replacements. The team of quality installers and technicians use only quality materials and state of art equipment for repairs, replacements and installations. They offer furnace repair services for all types of furnaces such as Single Stage Furnaces, Two Stage Furnaces and Multi Speed Furnaces. Customers may call Superior Service of Broken Arrow for qualified Oklahoma Furnace Repair Contractors.



To know more about Furnace Maintenance Oklahoma Rebate and to avail a double rebate watch video on http://youtu.be/acZoHbQD2zw



About http://www.357ac4u.com

Superior Service of Broken Arrow, http://www.357ac4u.com based at Broken Arrow, Oklahoma is a company that offers HVAC Services and maintenance programs. The company specializes in repair and installation of all makes and models of HVAC equipment. They offer free estimates on replacements and new installations along with 100% financing. They also offer specific HVAC brands according to their customers’ requirements for replacements and installations.



Media Contact

Superior Service of Broken Arrow, OK

Address: 836 N 1st Street, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74012

Phone Number: 918-357-2248

Website: http://www.357ac4u.com