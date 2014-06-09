Furni-Tech Proudly Announces New Furniture Repair Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- One of the leading sofa restoration companies in the South East, Furni-Tech, announced the availability of its services to homeowners in the UK. This is welcome news to homeowners who have classic and expensive furniture that look old but is still usable.



Furni-tech offers a wide range of services to both residential and commercial customers. Their services include furniture repairs, leather repairs, sofa dismantle service, stain removal, furniture polishing, and many more.



Along with their sofa dismantle service, they can do full re-upholstery service. There is no sofa too big for this company to repair. A sofa too big to fit through door does not pose any problem with this company. They have the capability of repairing this type of furniture right in the customer’s home.



This company is a good choice for homeowners requiring furniture and upholstery repairs. They offer professional service characterised by excellent craftsmanship, skill and attention to detail.



Their customers are lucky to use their services because they always see to it that their repair works are finished on time. But more importantly, their service fees are very competitive. That is why homeowners prefer this company for they always produce outstanding results.



About Furni-Tech

Furni-Tech is one of the leaders in sofa re-upholstery; dismantle sofa and sofa restoration services in South Eastern UK. The company was established in 2001 and their clients have continued to grow ever since. They specialise in domestic and commercial furniture repairs. All their furniture technicians are fully qualified in their own particular trades and possess extensive experience in the furniture repair industry. For more information, go to www.furni-tech.co.uk.



Contact Details:



Andrew Ingram

75 Farburn Terrace

LITTLE KIMBLE

HP17 9FB



Phone:

070 4126 7317