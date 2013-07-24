Furnishing Homes, a UK Based Online Furniture Retailer Launches 70% off Summer Sale

Skelmersdale, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Many people are put off of buying furniture online because of the long delivery times and lack of service that some online furniture retailers offer but one UK Furniture site is pleased to be receiving rave reviews from their customers, on the shopper approved website Furnishing homes have received a 5 out of 5 rating from nearly 3000 customers. Many of the sites previous customers and reviewers have been extremely impressed with the sites design and ease of use, 91% of customers have said they were so impressed they would recommend the site to friends and family.



The site say that they always believe in giving their customers excellent value for money, they regularly have a huge choice of offers and many off vouchers that shoppers can advantage of. They have some excellent deals on the site right now, in fact if you are considering getting some new furniture for your home now could not be a better time because Furnishing Homes are launching their 70% off summer sale.



About Furnishing Homes

Furnishing Homes is a UK-based site with a turnover of more than £6 million, they say they are a renowned furniture retailer and that they provide the highest quality furniture at up to 70% off of RRP. The site sells furniture for any and every room in the home with next day, one or two-man delivery. If you can find a better price on any of their products they will not only match but actually beat it by £5.