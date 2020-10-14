Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery Including: 1) By Type: Furniture Stores; Home Furnishings Stores 2) By Ownership: Retail Chain; Independent Retailer 3) By Type Of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom; Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store Covering: Ashley Furniture Industries; Heritage Home Group; Herman Miller; Inter IKEA Systems; Steelcase



North America was the largest region in the global furniture and home furnishings stores market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global furniture and home furnishings stores market. Africa was the smallest region in the global furniture and home furnishings stores market.



In 2014, many e-commerce retailers started offline stores. Birchbox, an e-commerce store opened its first physical store in Soho, New York and companies like Bonobos and Warby Parker doubled the number of their brick and mortar stores in 2014. E-commerce retailers setting up offline stores are good news for brick and mortar concept because it validates the need for physical stores.



The furniture and home furnishings stores market consists of sales of furniture and home furnishings by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell furniture and home furnishings and appliances to ultimate users from fixed point-of-sale locations. The businesses in the industry operate from showrooms with substantial areas for the presentation of their products.



The global furniture and home furnishings stores market is expected to decline from $408.3 billion in 2019 to $402.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $459.4 billion in 2023.



Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Furniture Stores; Home Furnishings Stores



2) By Ownership: Retail Chain; Independent Retailer



3) By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom; Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store



Companies Mentioned: Ashley Furniture Industries; Heritage Home Group; Herman Miller; Inter IKEA Systems; Steelcase



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, furniture and home furnishings stores indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



