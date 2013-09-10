Furniture and Homewares Stores in South Korea - New Study Released

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Furniture and homewares stores in South Korea recorded negative value growth during 2012. Many independent furniture stores open in South Korea every year, but many of them do not last the year, resulting in a weak performance for the entire category. Overall value sales of FHS fell from Won2.4 billion in 2011 to Won2.3 trillion during 2012. Under this negative growth scenario, the competition among the channel's leading brands became even more intense and many of them took the opportunity to...
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Homewares Stores in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Furniture and Homewares Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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