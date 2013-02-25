Furniture Company Mims Furniture Now Open to Customers

Mims, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- With the amount of interior design ideas available, individuals are bound to feel as though their budget is too limited to accommodate the changes that they want to make.



For customers who live in Edgewater furniture company Mims Furniture offers a wide variety of furniture to suit any budget. The Cocoa furniture store, which stocks a wide variety of products such as mattresses, lift chairs, sofas, recliners, clocks, and bedroom and dining room furniture is best known for having high quality items for low prices.



“Our furniture store will have exactly what you’re looking for,” states an article on the company’s website. “Even if you’re uncertain about what you may want, our staff of furniture experts will give you the personal attention you need to help you find the piece of your dreams.”



Recently, Mims Furniture announced the launch of their business. The company wants to benefit their local community by consistently running sales and offering low prices on brand name furniture and mattresses. One of the reasons that Mims Furniture offers such reasonable deals on their items is because the in-stock inventory is always changing to accommodate the latest goods.



Former clients have praised Mims Furniture’s deals and customer service, making them one of the top Furniture stores Brevard County FL.



“I have been to Mims Furniture recently and the manager and store employees are very customer friendly,” said a client. “They let you look around without being pushy. I wanted to leave a review because it sounds as if the reviews posted are from the old business. They have a great selection of furniture at reasonable prices. I'm going back!”



For the convenience of their customers, Mims Furniture has both flexible payment options and delivery schedules. To speak to a representative, clients are invited to call the store or visit their furniture Titusville FL location, which is open seven days a week.



