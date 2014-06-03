Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Furniture in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The market value doubles since 2007 as capital purchases drive demand and account for a 47% market share. Some 20% of local demand is served by imports in 2012 while chairs and seats and office and shop furniture play the most significant roles among imports. Average wages remain stable since 2007 while profitability is up to 31% of turnover in 2012. Some 37% of total earnings come from micro businesses in 2012 with a further 41% generated by 1% of the largest companies. A strong CAGR of 10% in total turnover is expected over 2013-2018 as manufacturers of kitchen furniture and chairs and seats producers will increase their earnings the most.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Furniture in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 361. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Furniture in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 361 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Chairs and Seats, Kitchen Furniture, Mattresses, Office and Shop Furniture, Other Furniture.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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