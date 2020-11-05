Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Furniture Lacquer Market various segments and emerging territory. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Furniture Lacquer Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and competition landscapes.



What is Furniture Lacquer?

Lacquers are clear or colored coatings that provide a glossy finish to furniture and fixture surfaces. They are available with many different sheen levels, ranging from high gloss to ultra-matte. It offers extremely hard finishes, and is highly resistant to damage, particularly from acid, alkali, water, and abrasions. It is dispersed in a solvent, which evaporates quickly by curing process leaving a hard, durable finish on the furniture. Solvent-based lacquer such as nitrocellulose lacquer cures slow, which makes the finishing process, touch-up, or repair easier and more controllable. It is produced from the nitration of cotton and other cellulosic materials, which produce high shine, providing a hard, flexible, and durable finish. Acrylic lacquer provides enhanced adhesion to metals and has a high resistance to UV rays and water.

Growth Drivers

- The rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle patterns in emerging countries, such as China, India, Brazil, the Middle East, and Africa, have fueled the demand for building renovation & remodeling



Market Trends

- The rise in preference for eco-friendly, nontoxic products and an increase in environmental awareness among consumers have supplemented the demand for water-based furniture lacquer



Roadblocks

- The stringent government regulations



Opportunities

- The growth in population in these countries

- High adoption of Acrylic Lacquers



Challenges

- The environmental policies due to the presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs)



The Furniture Lacquer segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Solvent Based (Nitrocellulose Lacquers, Acrylic Lacquers), Water-Based), Application (Wood Furniture, Metal Furniture), Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel)

Enquire for customization in Report @:

On the basis of geographical regions, the Furniture Lacquer Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.



