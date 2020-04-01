Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Global Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Furniture Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ashley Furniture Industries, IKEA, Steelcase, Williams-Sonoma, Rooms To Go, TJX, Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Okamura, 9to5 Seating, Clarin, Creative Wood & Kimball International.



The home furniture segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the evolution of flat-pack and RTA furniture. To cater to the rising demand, the vendors in the market are focusing on manufacturing flat-pack furniture for medium-price segments and solid wood furniture targeted at the high-end market.



This research report categorizes the global Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



Furniture Market Overview:



If you are involved in the Furniture industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Home Application, Office Application & Other, , Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture & Wood Furniture and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.



Furniture Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025



Furniture research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Furniture market are shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture & Wood Furniture



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Home Application, Office Application & Other



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Ashley Furniture Industries, IKEA, Steelcase, Williams-Sonoma, Rooms To Go, TJX, Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Okamura, 9to5 Seating, Clarin, Creative Wood & Kimball International



If opting for the Global version of Furniture Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Furniture market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Furniture near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Furniture market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Furniture market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Furniture market, Applications [Home Application, Office Application & Other], Market Segment by Types , Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture & Wood Furniture;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Furniture Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Furniture Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Furniture Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



