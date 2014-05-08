Furniture Repair Firm Bats for Sofa Restoration in Wake of Expected Increase in Sofa Prices

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- With the average 6.1 per cent spike in the prices of furniture and household equipment in the United Kingdom, furniture repair specialists Furni Tech is encouraging homeowners to avail of sofa restoration services instead of buying new sofa.



This follows the latest report from the Office of National Statistics citing that the prices of furniture like sofa rose by 6.1 per cent in March 2014. According to Furni Tech, homeowners can save more if they opt to renovate their sofas instead of purchasing a new one. The firm, which also provides sofa dismantle service adds that with the help of skillful technicians an old sofa can look and feel like new again.



The firm adds that re-upholstering of sofas present a more practical alternative than buying more expensive new furniture. It cites that many of its customers elect to re-upholster their sofas not only because it save them money, but also due to sentimental reasons. Others also opt for re-upholstering since most old sofas have better frames compared to new sofas.



Furni Tech advises families and individuals who are moving to a new place to have their sofa dismantle instead of buying a new piece of furniture. Full dismantle sofa services can allow relocating individuals and households to avoid the inconvenience of moving a sofa too big to fit through door. Dismantle services not only cover sofa too big but also other pieces of furniture like chairs and beds.



About Furni Tech

Established in 2001, Furni Tech has its main office and workshop in Swanley in Kent. It specialises in furniture repairs, bed repairs, leather repairs, stain removal and furniture dismantle services. It also offers French polishing and modern spray finish as well as full re-upholstery service. It is renowned for its customer service, with all appointments made within 48 hours of receiving job details and providing a technician to clients within five working days.



Contact Details

Hollie Wilkinson

36 Sutton Wick Lane

BRIDGEND

KY15 8GY