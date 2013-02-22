Furniture Stores Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky-Area Company Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Among furniture stores Cincinnati, and in northern Kentucky, none have a finer history to celebrate than Furniture Fair, so the public is invited to the company’s 50th anniversary celebration beginning Feb. 28.



The company has eight locations today in Ohio and Kentucky and has created Design Destination Stores---full-service interior design facilities---to be part of the services and products available. Ed and Anthony celebrate being the company’s spokespersons for 20 years this year. The company just finished remodeling its Florence, Kentucky and Cold Spring, Kentucky locations.



Furniture Fair’s growth will continue, now that Bill Daniels is president and Rick Daniels is the CEO. Steve Daniels is the warehouse manager. They are all sons of the founder, Robert “Bob” Daniels.



When shoppers search for “furniture Cincinnati” and northern Kentucky they learn that Furniture Fair in both of these areas has been family-owned and operated since 1963. They discover that the term “bedroom furniture Cincinnati” is synonymous with Furniture Fair and that the store features dining room furniture and living room furniture, too, including a wide variety of couches and sofas both in upholstery and leather. Shoppers also can find wall systems, home entertainment units and home office furniture there.



The store carries fine brands like Ashley Furniture, Bernhardt, Best Chairs, Broyhill, Flexsteel, Legacy Classic, Magnussen Home, Pulaski, Riverside, Thomasville, England, Catnapper, Jackson, Simmons, Serta and Cheers.



Shoppers looking for northern Kentucky and Cincinnati bedroom furniture will be delighted to see the selection offered by Furniture Fair. Beautiful choices in all sizes of beds and gorgeous dressers and night tables are available.



The company has grown immensely since its opening in 1963. Furniture Fair's first store at 3932 Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky was only 7,000 square feet. It's still there and in use today as a Furniture Fair Clearance Center. From those humble beginnings, expansion was always in the business plan.



The first expansion was in Fairfield, Ohio in 1972. That store relocated in 1985 and today houses the company’s corporate headquarters, warehousing and central distribution facility. Today, Furniture Fair has more than 200,000 square feet of warehousing space in a headquarters that has over 260,000 square feet.



About Furniture Fair

Since 1963, the Daniels family has offered Cincinnati-area and northern Kentucky shoppers a wide selection of furniture at affordable prices. The company’s product lines include bedroom, dining room and living room furniture as well as wall systems, home offices and more. The knowledgeable staff can help shoppers with decorating tips and advice. Furniture Fair carries well-known brands like A-America, Broyhill, Martha Stewart Signature and Serta. For more information, please visit http://furniturefair.net.