Furniture Stores Denver Area Colorado Style Home Furnishings Is Giving Away over $16K in Furniture

Furniture stores Denver will be watching Colorado Style Home Furnishings, which is giving away more than $16,000 in fine furniture and accessories from its Highlands Ranch store. The owners of Colorado Style Home Furnishings have decided there's no better way to demonstrate their love of furniture and their appreciation for their customers than by giving furniture away.



With more than 60,000 square feet of fine Denver furniture, Colorado Style Home Furnishings found it challenging to choose the pieces for the $16,000 collection of furniture and accessories that will be awarded to four lucky Colorado furniture winners this November.



Furniture stores in Denver will find it tough to compete as Colorado Style Home Furnishings gives away the gorgeous new furniture. All shoppers have to do to enter the sweepstakes is log onto Facebook, like the Colorado Style Home Furnishings page and click on the sweepstakes icon to enter to win. The lucky grand-prize winner will win a stunning mahogany dining table, valued at more than $8,300.



Another lucky furniture winner will receive a fabulous reclining sofa. It’s valued at almost $5,000 and is equipped with a motorized reclining mechanism that combines comfort, function and fashion.



A third winner will receive a traditional shaped roll-arm recliner, decorated with a beautiful leather fabric combination and timeless brass nail accents. This is valued at over $2,600.



The lucky final winner will walk away with a stunning, unmatched hand-blown art glass vase. Valued at almost $300, this unique accessory will add a splash of color and elegance to any room.



“We are so excited to be able share our passion for top-quality furniture with customers by giving them an opportunity to win one of our unique fine furniture pieces for their homes,” the owner of Colorado Style Home Furnishings said.



“The response to this furniture giveaway has been tremendous.”



For customers who are in the market for high quality and attractive furniture Colorado Springs area Colorado Style Home Furnishings offers a variety of items and decorative home accessories with only the finest quality construction, sophistication and fine details. Their delivery areas include furniture Colorado Springs, Aspen, Steamboat and Littleton and many other communities.



About Colorado Style Home Furnishings

For nearly 20 years, Colorado Style Home Furnishings has provided quality, distinctive furnishings inspired by the finest homes of Europe and America. Located in South Denver, Colorado, the company features a diverse collection of comfortable yet sophisticated furniture for every room. The company’s family owners and experienced team help guide customers in creating the look and feel that is right for them. For more information, please visit http://coloradostyle.com.