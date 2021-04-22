New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Food Emulsifiers are additives that help in stabilizing emulsions during food production. Food emulsifiers also provide smoothness and elasticity to food products and thus are used for manufacturing of noodles, spaghetti, and macaroni. Rising demand for processed instant food provides significant growth opportunities to the Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million market. Emulsifiers also find application in the manufacturing of beverages as it helps in extending the shelf life of beer and other alcoholic beverages.



Rising demand for convenience food and wide area of application owing to multifunctional properties of emulsifiers along with demand for low fat food products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Food Emulsifiers during the forecast period.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



DuPont, ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Corbion, Beldem, Lonza Group, Riken Vitamin, and Stephan Company among others.



Market Drivers:



Consumers prefer to buy processed foods like frozen & packaged meals, bread, and cereals, and processed meat & fish. This has led to a growing market for several types of convenience foods, which is set to drive the consumption volumes of processing ingredients, like food emulsifiers in the food and beverage sector. Food processing ingredients like emulsifiers are mostly used in products like convenience foods, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and meat products. Food emulsifiers help to enhance the volume and shelf-life of the products, thereby also improving their appearance.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Emulsifiers market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Plant

Animal



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Mono-glycerides & Di-glycerides

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others



Regional Outlook:



Europe emerged as the holder of the largest share of the industry, accounting for 29.5% of the overall market share in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. France, Germany, and Eastern Europe are expected to boost industry expansion in the near future. Regional demand for emulsifying agents, stearoyl lactylates, and sorbitic esters for dairy and bakery applications is expected to grow with an extensive CAGR in the coming years.



Countries in the eastern part of Europe, as well as Russia, are expected to exhibit the fastest industry growth due to rising foreign investments in the alcoholic beverage manufacturing industry. This development is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for emulsifiers. Asia Pacific food emulsifiers sector is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to key socio-economic factors like the expanding food and beverage sector and broadening consumer base. This situation is also expected to be reflected in India, China, and other countries in Southeast Asia in the coming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



-The European food emulsifiers market was valued at USD 939.0 Million in 2018. This is primarily due to the implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the environment and clean label trends in the region.



-On the basis of product, Sorbitan esters are expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 4.9% in the Food Emulsifiers market. Sorbitan esters are extensively used in the dairy industry for manufacturing of cream.



-As of 2018, the Food Emulsifiers market was dominated by the plant sources and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Plant-based food emulsifiers are preferred over animal-based food emulsifiers, as they are less harmful and more stable in food formulation.



-The Asian-Pacific food emulsifiers market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast year. Rising demand for healthy food products along with technological advancements in regions such as China and India have led to higher adoption of emulsifiers.



-Food emulsifiers find application in confectionery industry where they act as functional additives and facilitate processing and storage….Continued



