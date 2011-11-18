Fusion Cleaning Brings Expert Techniques to High End Tile Cleaning

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2011 -- After the significant investment in fine stone tiles, many businesses and homeowners resort to inferior tile cleaning methods, says Fusion Cleaning. The Australian family-owned company is a steam and high pressure cleaning and sealing firm specialising in carpet, tile, stone and linoleum both indoors and outdoors.



From the earliest civilizations, natural stone has provided permanence, durability, style and opulence to home, work and civic environments. Unfortunately, indoor and outdoor tiled areas can often be harmed by using the wrong cleaning chemicals, or the incorrect cleaning equipment. “Our Operators are fully trained and experienced with every type of tile in any setting,” said the Fusion Cleaning owners. “That expertise is backed by the latest truck-mounted equipment and Australia's major tile and stone chemical supplier to deliver the best environmentally safe cleaning solutions that will deliver impressive results.”



Be it terracotta, porcelain, ceramic, terrazzo or stone tiles, Fusion Cleaning can tackle the area safely while providing results that bring back the showroom quality of any surface. Their advanced cleaning process “fuses” the five cleaning fundamentals of vacuum, solution, agitation, pressure and heat in a versatile approach to meet the different demands of each project.



After meeting with the client to discuss every aspect of the project, tiled areas are presprayed with the correct solution and allowed dwell time. The professional high pressure water cleaners then machine scrub tiles and grout to assist soil separation and stain removal via a heavy rotary floor polisher with nylon brush attachment to maximize results.



For exterior tiles and driveway cleaning, Fusion’s SX12 Rotary Pressure Wand blast 90'C steam temperature water at as much as 2,500 psi pressures from their 25HP Briggs and Stratton-powered truck-mounted equipment for the deepest clean. “For delicate tile or grout cleaning we utilize regulated pressure jets that rotate at 800 rpm on the same piece of tile 13 times a second,” said the Fusion Cleaning owners.



All processes ensure fast drying times and are environmentally friendly. This is accomplished via vacuum wands that extract all mess and solutions back to the van tank so that walls, gardens or surroundings are kept safe and dry. The sealant specialists will usually recommend the application of a high grade sealer to reject future penetrates for as long as 15 years. For more information on tools, techniques and services, please visit http://www.fusioncleaning.com.au/



About Fusion Cleaning

