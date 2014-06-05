Fusion Electronix Introduces Free Shipping on Orders over $25

Livermore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Fusion Electronix, the Internet's premier location for quality cell phones, tablets and personal devices at affordable prices, now makes buying even easier with free shipping on domestic orders of more than $25.



Fusion Electronix is the web's premier spot to find quality smartphones and other electronics at the lowest possible prices.



Smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S5 as seen at http://www.fusionelectronix.com/samsung-galaxy-s5-4g-lte-at-t.html , tablets, cameras and other cell phones are all available at discount prices through Fusion Electronix. Now, the company makes ordering your next iPhone 5 factory unlocked as seen at http://www.fusionelectronix.com/apple-174-iphone-5s-4g-lte-verizon-174-unlocked.html or other electronic device even easier on the wallet by offering free shipping on domestic orders over $25.



Fusion Electronix will ship anywhere in the continental United States for free with any order of more than $25 excluding taxes and fees. International shipping is not a problem, either: you can order cell phones and other devices to be sent to Canada with free shipping over $300 and to the rest of the world, excluding Russia, with free shipping for orders of more than $400.



Fusion Electronix is determined to provide the widest selection and best name brand electronics possible at the lowest prices to make cell phones and other devices affordable. Fusion Electronics also offers handy accessories such as the best car mount for iPhone as seen at http://www.fusionelectronix.com/lifeproof-174-car-mount-for-iphone-174-5.html



For more information, see http://www.newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00082833-samsung-galaxy-iphone-factory-unlocked.html



With top brands such as Motorola, Apple, LG and Samsung, shopping at Fusion Electronix is no different that shopping at the local phone store, except for the low prices.



About Fusion Electronix

Fusion Electronix offers the same great name brands in electronics and devices as national chain stores but with lower prices than in comparable retail stores. With no hidden gimmicks or rebates, Fusion Electronix offers true pricing, expedited delivery, free domestic shipping on orders over $25 and no-hassle 30-day returns.



For More Information:

Ali Atiffi

Fusion Electronix

3161 Rodeo Lane

Livermore, California 94550

(925) 727-3036

Atiffi_ali@hotmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Fusion.electronix

http://www.fusionelectronix.com