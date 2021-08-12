Fusion Energy on the Path to Commercial Deployment

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- In Cambridge, Massachusetts, in early July, a team of physicists and engineers began work on a ten-ton magnet. The chamber surrounding sits in a 20-degree climate, while the 40,000 amps of electricity create a magnetic field that can contain plasma clouds at 180 million degrees, which is the temperature needed to fuse atoms and throw off clean energy.



Commonwealth Fusion Systems led the test, which is a part of their overall plan to build a reactor that generates more power than what it takes. The company is based in Massachusetts and was founded out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018. Fusion energy is highly sought after because it is scalable and carbon-free, allowing more environmentally friendly energy.



While fusion energy has a long way to go before it can be considered a viable option in the list of energy alternatives, Commonwealth Fusion Systems plans to roll out the first reactor of its kind by 2026.



