Fusion Fame Management Pleased to Receive Review from Happy Actor

Under UK Law talent agencies can charge performers a fee for finding them work or for including the clients details in a publication or even just including their details on a website



A reputable agent should always set out the details of their fees and services to you in writing.



If your unsure about a talent agency and think they might be trying to scam you, check the law on this government website https://www.gov.uk/agency-workers-your-rights/entertainment-and-modelling-agencies and make sure their charges are legal.



Fusion Fame said "Some unscrupulous agency are around, they charge performers a fee for inclusion in a publication or on a website but the poor performers never get you any work.



Fusion say they are not this kind of scam agency, they are proud to work with ‘SPOTLIGHT’ , the U.Ks largest casting database www.spotlight.com. Fusion Fame Management receive castings daily via spotlight for presenters, actors, commercial models and dancers.” Fusion is pleased represent performers from the age of 5 and up.



The London agency also hold private daily castings at their west London offices.



Fusion Fame Management were very pleased with a recent video review/testimonial they received, you can see the review here.



For more information about the acting and performance industry call Fusion Fame Management at their offices, the agency say that they are glad to discuss the spotlight database and their own private casting service. If you have experience of Fusion Fame Management they would be more than happy for you to review them via video or online at Freeindex.co.uk or Yelp.