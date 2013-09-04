Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) was announced concerning whether certain Fusion-IO officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Fusion-IO officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Fusion-IO, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $197.20 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $359.35 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012. However, over the same time periods its Net Income declined from $4.55 million to a Net Loss of $5.58 million.



Shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. grew in October 2012 to as high as over $32 per share.



Then on May 8, 2013, Fusion-IO, Inc. announced management changes. Fusion-IO, Inc. said its CEO and President resigned and was replaced effective immediately.



Shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) declined from $18.08 per share on May 7, 2013, to $13.21 per share on May 8, 2013.



Then on August 7, 2013, Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 results. Fusion-IO’s Total Revenue increased from $197.20 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $432.39 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013, while its Net Income of $4.55 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $38.23 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013.



Shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) declined from $15.46 per share on August 7, 2013, to $10.395 per share on August 21, 2013.



On September 3, 2013, NYSE:FIO shares closed at $10.58 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosefenld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com