Fusion-IO, Inc. (NYSE:FIO) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FIO) concerning whether a series of statements regarding Fusion-IO’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain directors and officers at Fusion-IO, Inc.(NYSE:FIO) breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:FIO stockholders.



On January 24, 2012, after the market closed, Fusion-IO, Inc. reported its fiscal second quarter financial results. Despite that Fusion-IO, Inc. issued its Q3 2012 Revenue guidance and raised its Revenue FY 2012 guidance, it, among other things, also stated that “[n]on-GAAP gross margin for the fiscal second quarter 2012 was 51.1% compared to 58.8% for the same quarter of 2011” and reported a net loss of $5.7 million for the quarter. Additionally during the conference call also held on January 24, 2012, the Company reported that its second quarter gross margin of 51.1% was down from 63.3% in the prior quarter and that for the third fiscal quarter of 2012 “[n]on-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 50% “.



NYSE:FIO dropped from as high as $40.34 on November 17, 2011 to as low as $22.25 per share On February 1, 2012.



NYSE:FIO stocks closed on Friday, March 23, 2012 at $30.15 per share.



