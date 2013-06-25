Fusion Renovations Offers Full-Service Home Renovations to Coquitlam Homeowners

Maple Ridge, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Wise homeowners understand that the best home renovations are delivered by companies that are not just technically proficient but also provide a touch of creativity. Fusion Renovations offers high quality home renovations Coquitlam BC to customers in the Greater Vancouver as well as the whole Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley area. They offer complete renovations of all rooms in your house in addition to replacements of everything from the roof to your house’s foundations. And their services are provided with a touch of creativity to ensure a complete renovation that will make your home better than new.



Fusion Renovations ensures that all its renovations are undertaken in partnership with the homeowner, who will deal one-on-one with a dedicated Project Manager handling the project, and will be consulted at every stage of the process and be provided with real time updates on the status of the project. The company’s services include:



- Total Home Renovation. Fusion Renovations offers its customers a true turnkey renovation solution in which the project is developed from the client’s initial concept all the way through to completion.



- Bathroom Renovations Coquitlam BC. Fusion Materials will upgrade bathrooms using new materials and based on the client’s vision in collaboration with the company’s design service.



- Kitchen Renovations. The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your home and renovating it involves finding the balance between style and functionality. The design team will help you realize a vision for your kitchen that will greatly add value to your house for as long as you own it.



- Basement Renovations. The basement is often one of the most neglected rooms in your home. Fusion Renovations will help you realize its full potential by turning it into a home theater, a home office or a suite of bedrooms.



Fusion Renovations has two locations in the Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam area, and customers can contact them for a free no-obligation estimate.