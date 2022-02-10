Future Bright for Singapore Industrial Engineering

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- Prospects for industrial engineering jobs in Singapore look set to be bright once again as growth forecasts for the sector are positive for 2022. Predictions are that investment activity is going to be pushed forward by the demand for specialised, high-quality warehousing and manufacturing facilities that can meet the increasingly complex supply chain demands of many businesses today. This follows on from a positive year in 2021, when 12.8% year-on-year growth in the manufacturing sector was driven by expansions in all clusters, including precision engineering. There has also been a significant expansion in the industry, as well as shifts towards evolving areas of the sector. For example, one of the biggest moves during 2021 was made by Labcorp, an American life sciences company, which established a bioanalytical lab facility in Singapore. Siltronic, a German multinational, was another key player, establishing a new $3 billion water manufacturing facility in the city-state.



With industrial engineering jobs thriving in Singapore, LVI Associates is providing key support to organisations and individuals looking to contribute to the forecast growth in 2022. With rent and price increases set to be between 3% and 5% for the year, now is the time for many organisations to get established in Singapore, or to take steps towards further growth. The team at LVI Associates is ideally positioned to provide expert support with expertise across a broad spectrum of hiring fields, including technology, transportation, renewable technology, water and environmental and building services. LVI Associates has worked with innovative start-ups, as well as international brands keen to find the right people to make drive progress. The firm is also a valuable partner to ambitious individuals looking to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at LVI Associates can create options for every type of hiring need.



Industrial engineering jobs continue to multiply, not just in Singapore but across the Asia Pacific region, and globally too. LVI Associates has a strong local base in this part of the world and the team is also integrated into a 1,000+-strong worldwide workforce, providing a unique international dimension. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual regional and global perspective is vital in a field like industrial engineering jobs where borderless recruitment is key to making the right connections happen. Also essential is insightful and energetic support, something that the firm consistently delivers thanks to the investments made internally. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. In addition to industrial engineering jobs there are also many other roles available via the firm today, including Chemical/Gas Manager, Data Centre IT Manager and Civil Engineer.



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Tom Marks, Associate Director at LVI Associates, APAC. "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale." further commented by Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates.



