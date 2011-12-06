Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future Cell Surface Markers: US, Europe, Japan market report to its offering



The use of surface marker identification and classification of cells is spreading beyond lymphocytes to the identification of monocytes, macrophages, myeloid stem cells, and tumor cells. A synergistic combination of the hybridoma technology with flow cytometry is further expanding the applications of both technologies. During the next ten years, the main trend in cell surface marker analysis will be further simplification of the sample preparation and the analysis itself.



This report presents a detailed overview of the CD4, CD8 and CD34 Cell Surface Marker testing in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan, including clinical significance and current laboratory practice, as well as 5- and 10-year test volume forecasts by country and market segment.



The report examines market applications of monoclonal antibodies, IT, DNA probes, biochips/microarrays, and other technologies; reviews features and operating characteristics of automated analyzers; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies alternative market penetration strategies and entry barriers/risks.



Contains 120 pages and 15 tables



