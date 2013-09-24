Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics Markets: Growth Opportunities and Business Expansion Strategies market report to its offering

The report provided sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for 100 chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays, calibrators and controls. Available by country and section.



During the next decade, the clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics markets will undergo significant transformation. The changes will be caused convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments, like routine chemistry, will resemble commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.



"The Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics Markets" is a unique worldwide market intelligence and technology assessment study designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and develop effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends in the U.S., five major European countries and Japan; provides estimates of the specimen, test and sales volumes, as well as major suppliers' sales and market shares; compares features of leading analyzers; profiles key competitors; and identifies specific product and marketing opportunities facing suppliers during the next ten years.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142640/future-clinical-chemistry-and-immunodiagnostics-markets-growth-opportunities-and-business-expansion-strategies.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###