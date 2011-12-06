Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future Coagulation Testing Market: Growth Opportunities and Business Expansion Strategies market report to its offering



The growing cost-containment pressures in major industrialized nations, coupled with continued technological advances in chromagenic substrates, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, computers and laboratory automation will radically change the coagulation testing practice during the next ten years. New specific and sensitive markers of hemostasis will be increasingly used on automated instrumentation. Coagulation testing will also become more standardized, offering opportunities for quality control products and services. Moreover, the continuing contraction of the hospital system and technological advances will facilitate decentralization of the coagulation testing closer to the patient, thus creating additional opportunities and challenges for suppliers.



This comprehensive worldwide study is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate major business opportunities emerging in the coagulation market during the next decade. The study explores business and technological trends in major markets; provides estimates of the test volume, instrument placements and installed base; as well as sales and market shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next ten years.



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack