New Wireless market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Future Development of Mobile Network Technology as Envisioned by 5G Communications"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- In June 2013, Samsung claimed to have developed the next-generation 5G communications technology. The announcement has created much sensation around the world and prompted standard organizations such as 5GPPP and METIS to investigate and develop 5G standards. This report profiles major development trends of the future 5G communications technology, and provides 5G visions from application and technology perspectives.
List of Topics
Overview of the evolution of radio access technologies from 1G to 4G, including each generation's major technologies, data rate, bandwidth, and latency; also provided are concepts of 5G technology
Future opportunities driven by 5G communications, touching on high-quality audiovisual content, cloud-based healthcare services, and smart transportation systems
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