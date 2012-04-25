Future Diet Trends and Opportunities - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Insights, "Future Diet Trends and Opportunities", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- In 2008, the World Health Organization estimated that there were approximately one billion adults globally who are overweight, and a further 475 million who are obese. This report offers a breakdown of the diet industry and explores the individual components which determine whether a diet plan is successful. The content places particular emphasis on the future of dieting.
Report Scope:
- Understand dieters' needs and wants and how these may evolve, helping you to ensure your proposition stays fresh and relevant.
- Benefit from a comprehensive breakdown of the key diet plans on the market.
- Identify the key trends influencing consumer behaviour. Understand how such trends affect your brand.
- Assess the latest pieces of innovation within the diet industry.
- Identify areas of opportunity for diets and diet plans.
Report Highlights
Changes in the global food system and more sedentary lifestyles have combined to create a global obesity crisis. Children around the world are getting fatter younger - a ticking time bomb in terms of poor health and rocketing medical costs. Dieting has to be part of the solution, with strong growth in this market almost assured.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Certain demographic groups are disproportionately affected by the obesity epidemic. Particular ethnic groups, and those on lower incomes, for example, are more likely to be overweight. Today's diet options remain 'one size fits all', but careful targeting and propositions designed to meet different dieters' needs represents a key opportunity.
With the launch of digital platforms, diet programs can now offer 24-hour support tools and engage dieters in more appealing and interactive ways. New diet programs have the opportunity to make quick inroads in the market while established brands need to take advantage of these new tools in order to maintain their market position.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What do dieters want and expect from diets/diet programs? What is working and what isn't?
- What are the latest competitive developments in the dieting for weight loss or weight control market?
- What are the emerging trends that will make a difference in the diet industry?
- How much of a role will science and the pharmaceutical industry play the diet market moving forward?
- How can existing diet plans improve their consumer proposition?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future Flavor Trends in Soft Drinks: New opportunities for natural, healthy, and exotic flavors
- Lifestyle Food and Drinks :Future product opportunities from changing consumer attitudes
- Future Ingredient Trends in Food and Drinks: Growth opportunities in natural, wellness, functional, weight control, exotic products and food safety
- Future Flavor Trends in Food: New opportunities in sensory innovation
- Growth Strategies in Bakery and Cereals: Key trends and future product opportunities
- Key Trends in Nutraceutical Food and Drinks: Novel ingredients, new applications and future revenue opportunities
- Innovation and NPD in Dairy: Future opportunities in functional, indulgent and ethical food and drinks
- Targeting the Ageing Population with Healthy Food and Drinks: Future product opportunities and trends in NPD
- The Future of Snacks: Category convergence, NPD and key trends driving growth opportunities in snacks
- Opportunities in Nutritional and Functional Daily Dosing: Future trends in beauty, digestive, cardiovascular and bone health food and drinks