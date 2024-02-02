Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who purchased shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), filed a lawsuit against Future FinTech Group Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 18, 2024. NASDAQ: FTFT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



New York based Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. On January 11, 2024, after market hours, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced that it had charged Future FinTech's CEO, Sanchun Huang, with "manipulative trading" and "buying hundreds of thousands of Future FinTech shares to artificially increase the company's stock price shortly before and after he became CEO."



Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) declined from $2.6 per share on December 29, 2023, to as low as $0.81 per share on January 17, 2024.



The plaintiff claims that between March 10, 2020 and January 11, 2024, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendant Shanchun Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock, that Defendant Huang and Future FinTech lied to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the nature of Defendant Huang's ownership of Future FinTech stock, that Future FinTech understated its legal risk, that Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures Defendant Huang took to prop up the price of its stock, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



