Future Is Bright for Global Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- The widespread adoption of cloud computing has been an ongoing theme over the past year or so. This accelerated take-up has been partly due to the impact of the pandemic, as organizations in areas such as healthcare have rushed to try and cope with lockdowns and more remote working, as well as the pressure on the industry. As a result, there has been significant growth in global healthcare cloud infrastructure and the market is now forecast to reach $142 billion by 2028. One of the most popular options for integrating cloud infrastructure in healthcare is a hybrid model that includes several operations and functions in a multi-cloud environment, with the goal of upgrading overall facility management. The major pressure applied by the pandemic has exposed the flaws and vulnerabilities in existing health systems and the need for more advanced technology and digitization to allow for more flexibility and efficiency.



Global healthcare is just one industry where cloud infrastructure take up has been swift in the past couple of years. As a cloud infrastructure recruiter, Glocomms has been supporting businesses, in healthcare, and other sectors, in making connections with talented people who can help to facilitate greater digitization and progress. In addition to experience as a cloud infrastructure recruiter, the team also works in a number of other connected fields, including data & infrastructure, development & engineering, cyber security and commercial services. Glocomms has the resources and insight to help any organization move forward through smart hiring, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the firm can create options for any recruitment need. When it comes to supporting talented individuals keen to take a career-defining next step, Glocomms is the go-to cloud infrastructure recruiter, particularly thanks to the nationwide and international reach that the firm has.



The network of connections and reach at Glocomms is extensive. In the USA, it is nationwide including major locations, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This comprehensive nationwide presence is backed up by global visibility too, as the team in the USA is part of a 1,000+ worldwide workforce. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the global nature of the technology sector today, a cloud infrastructure recruiter able to deliver a genuinely cross-border service is a vital partner. Equally as important is the quality of the internal team - Glocomms ensures this by investing heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via Glocomms today, including Application Security Engineer, Head of Product [DevSecOps] and Director of Solutions Marketing.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.