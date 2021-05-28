Future Looks Much Stronger for Asia Pacific Recruitment Markets

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- 2020 was not an easy year for Singapore's markets. In fact, at the end of 2020 the Straits Times Index (STI) had lost around 11.8% making it the worst performer in Asia. While this may have made many nervous at the end of last year, by the end of the first quarter of 2021 there was already good news with the STI making double digits with a 12.4% gain. Singapore is renowned for being cyclical, in that the market and the stocks within it rise and fall in alignment with economic fluctuations. Valuation in the Singapore market is one of the cheapest in the region and that has given rise to some strong mergers and acquisitions activity among listed companies. For example, the Jardine Matheson conglomerate said earlier this year that it intends to buy the 15% of Jardine Strategic that it does not yet own in order to simplify its structure. Despite a challenging 2020, the future already looks much stronger for Singapore markets this year.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has become a leading investment management recruiter in the Asia Pacific region. The firm puts people at the heart of its enterprise, working with a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and cultivating connections with organisations across the industry, from small, agile start-ups to large international firms. Key to Selby Jennings' growth as an investment management recruiter is the way it has nurtured its own workforce, providing ongoing training to consultants to ensure consistent service delivery and using best-in-class technology and strategies to deliver optimum results. Consultants have an extensive knowledge of the market for banking and financial services in the Asia Pacific region and an in-depth understanding of what it takes to lead the market as an investment management recruiter. This has allowed the firm to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that streamline the hiring process and provide peace of mind that talent acquisition is in safe hands.



As well as being firmly established as an investment management recruiter Selby Jennings consultants also have demonstrable expertise in many other areas of banking and financial services, including private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, financial technology and risk management. The firm's extensive local knowledge in Asia Pacific is backed by a broad international perspective - as part of the Phaidon International group the firm is the go to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Over the past 12 months in particular, the versatility and forward-thinking approach of the team has enabled clients to continue to solve the key challenge of talent despite incredibly challenging circumstances. Now, with a brighter future ahead for banking and financial services in Asia Pacific there are numerous roles available through Selby Jennings, including: Senior Merchant [Palm Oil], Maritim Lawyer, Investment Compliance AD/D [Leading Investment Management], Markets Compliance Director, Corporate Legal Officer and Biomass Trader.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



