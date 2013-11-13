Future Mobile Phone-Cell Phone Technology and Functions Market 2014-2024: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- This report concerns the future technologies and functions of mobile phones (cell phones) and, to a lesser extent, the allied products phablets and tablets. The primary emphasis is on what will become possible in the next decade. The potential for mobile phones seems almost limitless so, obviously, no one report can cover everything. Indeed, sensors and other components in a phone may be introduced for one purpose and then used for others in unforeseen ways. Barometers and gyroscopes being used for inertial navigation are examples of this. In other words no one can predict all the things a mobile phone will perform or even how its existing and future parts will combine in "sensor fusion", "structural components" and so on, to achieve new this.



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Nonetheless, this report clarifies many key trends, unfulfilled needs and future routes to commercialisation. This vision is based on a plethora of interviews, event attendance, data searches and careful analysis by the PhD level researchers at IDTechEx. It recognises that improving the hardware and firmware are just as important as adding new infrastructure such as ubiquitous contactless charging and Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS).



What is the importance of forthcoming functions and enabling technologies such as Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS), the Internet of Things (IoT) and printed electronics? For the next decade, what is the market for planned tightly-rollable displays and key parts of them such as transparent conductive films, of which use in mobile phones forms just a part? How can the human interface be radically improved and the intolerably brief availability of today's smart phones before recharging? What new components will be useful in mobile phones and how will they merge? It is all here with the main emphasis on what is coming beyond improved integrated circuits.



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This is the master, overall summary report of the new IDTechEx Mobile Phone series of reports which has in it reports going in depth into specifics. For example, there are reports separately covering IPS, NFC, energy harvesting, OLED displays, stretchable electronics and printed electronics.



Table Of Contents -



3.IMPROVED HUMAN INTERFACE AND HEALTHCARE

3.1.Human senses that can interact with a device or be a feature

3.1.1.What is wanted?

3.2.Roll out screen, photovoltaics, keyboard

3.3.Wearable electronics

3.4.Healthcare

3.4.1.Food poisoning

3.4.2.Diagnostics and more

3.5.Sound

3.5.1.Sound fidelity and localisation



4.TIGHTLY ROLLABLE DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY

4.1.Summary of technologies

4.2.Flexible transparent conducting film

4.3.Technology Assessment

4.4.Market Assessment

4.5.Players

4.6.Market for flexible and conformal electronics



5.PHONE SENSOR FUSION & INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT)

5.1.Sensor fusion

5.2.Internet of Things IoT

5.3.Intelligent contextual sensing

5.4.Sensor fusion leveraging NFC



6.INDOOR POSITIONING SYSTEMS (IPS)

6.1.In-Location Alliance

6.2.RTLS

6.3.Ranges

6.4.Principles of locating using RTLS and IPS

6.5.Choice of infrastructure

6.6.No infrastructure as an option

6.6.1.Inertial/ dead reckoning measurements

6.6.2.Single beam RSSI

6.7.Enhanced infrastructure

6.8.Dedicated infrastructure

6.9.Trend for IPS infrastructure

6.10.Choices of signal interpretation to find position

6.11.Applications, compromises and value chain

6.12.IPS/RTLS Interviews

6.12.1.CSR (formerly Cambridge Silicon Radio) USA

6.12.2.Decawave Ireland

6.12.3.Ekahau Finland

6.12.4.In-Location Alliance UK

6.12.5.Redpine Signals USA

6.12.6.Ubisense UK



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