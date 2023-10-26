Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2023 -- AI in Pathology Market by Component (Software, Scanners), Neural Network (CNN, GAN, RNN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnosis, Prognosis, Workflow, Education), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital Labs, Research), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2028 from USD 24 million in 2023, at a high CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=86647266



Browse in-depth TOC on "AI in Pathology Market"

248 - Tables

48 - Figures

265 – Pages



Key Market Players:



The key players functioning in the AI in pathology market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Aiforia Technologies Plc (Finland), Indica Labs Inc. (US), OptraScan (US), Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. (Israel), Mindpeak GmbH (Germany), Tribun Health (France), Techcyte, Inc. (US), Deep Bio Inc. (Korea), Lumea Inc. (US), Visiopharm (Denmark), aetherAI (Taiwan), Aiosyn (Netherlands), Paige AI, Inc. (US), Proscia Inc. (US), PathAI, Inc. (US), Tempus Labs, Inc. (US), Konfoong Biotech International Co., Ltd. (China), DoMore Diagnostics AS (Norway), Verily Life Sciences, LLC (US), deepPath (US), and 4D Path Inc (US).



Driver: Technology advancements in deep learning have enabled a synergy with artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology space



Pattern recognition and image processing advancements have created synergies between AI technology and modern pathology. Deep convolutional neural networks have shown exceptional performance in image classification. The term "digital pathology" refers to improved slide-scanning techniques combined with AI-based algorithms for detecting, segmenting, scoring, and diagnosing digitized whole-slide images.



Software segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in pathology market, By component.



Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the global AI in pathology market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to pathologists' high adoption of AI-based software due to factors such as high adaptability and interoperability and automation of various tasks in pathology, such as image analysis, data extraction, and report generation. These driving factors are shaping the adoption and development of AI-based software for pathology, offering significant potential for advancements in disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment planning. For instance, in December 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital pathology software to help pathologists evaluate breast cancer markers such as Ki-67, ER, and PR.



The drug discovery segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the AI in pathology market by application.



Based on application, the AI in pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical workflow, and training & education. The drug discovery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The growth in high throughput screening and imaging, increasing use of AI that is benefitting toxicology testing for illicit drugs, rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D expenditure, and the ability of AI in pathology to accelerate the development of new therapeutics, improve diagnostic accuracy, and enhance personalized medicine approaches are the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of the drug discovery application segment.



North America dominated the AI in pathology market in 2022.



The global market has been segmented based on region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the AI in pathology market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share and high growth rate of North America can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine in the US, this region has always been at the forefront of implementing advanced technologies and integrated AI systems within the pathology labs, factors such as increasing need to enhance efficiency of labs, growing cases of misdiagnoses, rise in use of telepathology with AI advancements have also supported the growth of this market in North America.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=86647266



AI in Pathology Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Technology advancements in deep learning have enabled a synergy with artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology space



Restraints:



High cost of digital pathology systems



Opportunities:



Shortage of skilled pathologists



Challenges:



Lack of sufficient data to train the AI algorithms



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=86647266



Recent Developments:



- In April 2023, Indica Labs Inc. (US) signed an agreement with Lunit Inc. (South Korea). The agreement helped to provide a fully interoperable solution between Indica Labs' HALO AP image management software platform and Lunit's suite of AI pathology products.



- In March 2022, Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. (Isarel) had partnered with Dedalus Group (Italy). Through this partnership, the company aimed to bring the power of artificial intelligence to digital pathology.



- In January 2022, Aiforia Technologies Plc (Finland) collaborated with Mayo Clinic (US). Under this collaboration, AI-powered pathology research support architecture was established at the Mayo Clinic to enable faster results and scalable studies in translational research.



- In December 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital pathology algorithms to help pathologists evaluate breast cancer markers such as Ki-67, ER, and PR.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com