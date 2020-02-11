Future of Biopharmacy Market Creating Real Change in the Pharmaceutical Industry: AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis AG, Pfizer:CAGR-10.69%

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Biopharmacy Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.69% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to create new opportunity for the market.



List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the global Biopharmacy Market are: AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED and more.



About This Biopharmacy Market: Biomedicine or biopharmacy is the specialty that deals with drug-living-organ interactions. This mainly focused on the development and absorption of drugs and the study of their subsequent modifications.



Rising ageing population worldwide and technological advancement & development in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the market. Some of the other factor such as rising adoption of biopharmaceutical worldwide, less risk of side effects of biopharmaceuticals, ability of the biopharmaceuticals to treat different diseases, and rising cases of chronic diseases are some of the factors which will drive the market growth.



Global Biopharmacy Market Scope and Market Size



Biopharmacy market is segmented on the basis of product type and therapeutic application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.



1)Biopharmacy on the basis of product type is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant growth factors, purified proteins, recombinant proteins, recombinant hormones, vaccines and synthetic immunomodulators. Monoclonal antibodies segment is further divided into anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies, anti- inflammatory monoclonal antibodies and other monoclonal antibodies. Recombinant growth factors are divided into erythropoietin and granulocyte colony stimulating factor. Purified protein is further divided into leukemia inhibitory factor, P53 protein, P38 protein and other purified proteins. Recombinant proteins are divided into serum albumin, amyloid protein, defensin and transferrin. Recombinant Hormones is divided into recombinant hormones, recombinant insulin, and other recombinant hormones. Vaccines segment is further divided into recombinant vaccines, conventional vaccines, recombinant enzymes, cell and gene therapies, and other. Recombinant vaccines are divided into cancer vaccines, malaria vaccines, ebola vaccines, hepatitis- B vaccines, tetanus vaccines, diphtheria vaccines, cholera vaccines, and other vaccines. Conventional vaccines are divided into polio vaccine, pox vaccine and other conventional vaccines. Recombinant enzymes are further divided into enterokinase, cyclase, caspase and cathepsin. Cell and gene therapies are divided into allogenic products, autologous products and acellular products. Other products include blood factors and other product types.Synthetic immunomodulators is segmented into cytokines, interferones, interleukins and tumor necrosis factor.



2)Therapeutic application segment of the market is divided into oncology, inflammatory and infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders, hormonal disorders, disease prevention, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and other diseases.



North America dominates the biopharmacy market while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing diabetic & cancer cases and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.



The major players covered in the biopharmacy market report are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.



Key Pointers Covered in the Biopharmacy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

- Market Size

- Market New Sales Volumes

- Market Replacement Sales Volumes

- Market Installed Base

- Market By Brands

- Market Procedure Volumes

- Market Product Price Analysis

- Market Healthcare Outcomes

- Market Cost of Care Analysis

- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

- Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

- Market Shares in Different Regions

- Recent Developments for Market Competitors

- Market Upcoming Applications

- Market Innovators Study



