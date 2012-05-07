Fast Market Research recommends "Future of Fabrics & Soft Furnishings Products in Brazil to 2015: Market Profile" from BRICdata, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Fabrics and soft furnishings occupy an important position in the Brazilian interior products industry. In 2006, the Brazilian fabrics and soft furnishings industry's production was worth US$XXX million; this reached US$XXX million in 2010, reflecting a CAGR of XX% during the review period. The Brazilian fabrics and soft furnishings market, which was valued at US$XXX million in 2006, reached US$XXX million in 2010, registering a CAGR of XXX% during the review period. During the forecast period, this category is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach US$XXX million in 2015. Among the various segments of fabrics and soft furnishing products, pillows, cushions and duvets accounted for the highest market share in 2010, followed by curtains. Low-cost house refurbishment projects are increasing the demand for these products in Brazil.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a detailed understanding of the manufacturing, trade, retail and demand-side dynamics within the fabrics & soft furnishings products market in Brazil
- Analyse key market trends and opportunities for both existing operators and prospective new market entrants
- Assess the competitive landscape in the fabrics & soft furnishings product manufacturing and retail sectors, enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Etel, Cecrisa SA, Bolis Ind. e Com. de Moveis Ltd, Brasil Post - Garden Pais. P. Pte Ltda, Fabrimar, Artefacto, Breton Actual, Lojas Americanas SA, City Lar, CasaShopping
