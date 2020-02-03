Future of Global Firefighting Foam Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Firefighting Foam Market (Type - Aqueous-film-forming Foam, Protein Foam, Alcohol-resistant Foam, Synthetic Detergent Foam, and Other Types; End-use Industry - Marine, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Mining, and Other End-use Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. The report provides in-depth information about the firefighting foam market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Firefighting Foam Market



Firefighting foam is used for fire suppression and avoids the contact of oxygen with fire. Firefighting foam has the ability to extinguish the fire, suppressing vapors, and prevent smothering that stimulates the growth of firefighting foam. The rising development of fluorine-free foam as firefighting foam creates numerous opportunities in the firefighting foam market. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the firefighting foam market.



Firefighting Foam Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



The rising awareness about environmentally safe products drives the growth of the firefighting foam market. The declining usage of water as a fire extinguisher contributes to the growth of firefighting foam. The increasing expenditure on fire-related incidents at industrial sites stimulates the growth of the firefighting foam market. Expansion of airports and growing construction boosts the firefighting foam market growth. The rising incidences of fire breakouts and advanced technologies to deal with issues regarding firefighting foam propel the growth of the firefighting foam market. Furthermore, the growing demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas, aviation, mining, and marine boosts the growth of the firefighting foam market. On the other hand, strict regulations regarding the production of firefighting foam hinder the growth of the firefighting foam market. Moreover, growing research and development in firefighting foams are creating novel opportunities for the growth of the firefighting foam market.



Firefighting Foam Market: Segmentation



The global firefighting foam market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the firefighting foam market is divided into aqueous-film-forming foam, protein foam, alcohol-resistant foam, synthetic detergent foam, and other types. Aqueous-film-forming foam is the fastest-growing sub-segment of type segment in the firefighting foam market owing to its rising use in the oil & gas industry. The end-use industry segment includes marine, oil and gas, aviation, mining, and other end-use industries.



Firefighting Foam Market: Regional Insights



Geographically, the global firefighting foam market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a dominant share and is anticipated to grow in the global firefighting foam market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing use of firefighting foam in the oil and gas industry and rising aviation, marine, and mining industries in the Asia-Pacific region promotes the growth of the firefighting foam market in Asia-Pacific.



Firefighting Foam Market: Competitive Landscape



The key players in the global firefighting foam market are Angus Fire Ltd., Kerr Fire, DIC Corporation, Solberg Scandinavian AS, Johnson Controls International PLC, Dr. Sthamer, SFFECO GLOBAL FZE, Profoam Corporation, FireChem, K.V. Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and other companies. Companies are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share in the global firefighting foam market.



