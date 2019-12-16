Future of Global Laboratory Balance and Scales Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on "Laboratory Balance and Scales Market (Product Type - Bench Scales, Compact Scales, Counting Scales, and Other Scales; End User - Research and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmeceutical Industry, and Biotechnology Industry): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global laboratory balance and scales market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Laboratory Balance and Scales Market: Insights



Laboratory balance and scales market are estimated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The rapidly growing healthcare industry is one of the major factors affecting the growth of the market. The rate of development of pharma and healthcare industries have been doubled in the last decade that in turn has boosted the demand for laboratory balance and scales.



Moreover, stringent regulation by regulatory bodies such as WHO and FDA has made it mandatory to use high standards of laboratory balance and scales that in turn is fuelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the balance and scale and routine calibration can hamper the growth of the market. However, the rising industrial needs will provide a better opportunity to the laboratory balance and scales market in the forecast period.



Laboratory Balance and Scales Market: Segmentation



Laboratory balance and scales market are segmented based on product type and end-user. Based on product type laboratory balance and scales market can be further classified into bench scales, compact scales, counting scales and other scales. Bench-scale products hold the largest share in the segment. Based on the end-user market is segregated into research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical industry, cosmeceutical industry, and biotechnology industry.



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Laboratory Balance and Scales Market: Regional Insights



Geographically, the laboratory balance and scales market are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the market and expected to keep its dominance in the forecast period. The presence of major pharma and biotech companies and growing research activities are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the market.



Europe holds the second position in the market. Growing healthcare industries boosting the growth of the market in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The growing healthcare industry and rise in funding for research and development institutes are contributing to the growth of the market.



Laboratory Balance and Scales Market: Competitive Analysis



Key players in the market include A&D Company, Ltd., Adam Equipment, Ltd., Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC, Bonso Electronics International, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Essae Group, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Kern & Sohn GmbH, Mettler Toledo International, Inc., Sartorius AG, and others.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the laboratory balance and scales.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.