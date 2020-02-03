Future of Global Malt Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Malt Market (Application - Beer, Food and Beverages, Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Slim Diet, Whiskey, and Others; Brewers - Base Malt, Single Malt, Specialty Malt, and Standard Malt; Source - Barley, Rice, Rye, Wheat, and Others; Type - Dry Extract, Malt Flour, and Liquid Extract): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global malt market. According to the report, the global malt market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The malt is produced by using barley, corn, rice, rye, wheat, and other cereals. It is predominantly used for manufacturing alcoholic beverages such as beer and whiskey. The process of malting involves soaking of cereals such as wheat, rye, oats or barley allowing it to germinate and then stopping germination with heat.



According to the Infinium Global Research (IGR), an increase in consumption of beer has led brewers to rely more on malt for production especially the increasing demand for craft beer and local beer. The popularity of craft beer is rising worldwide and it is now on everyone's lips. Craft beers typically range from 5-10% ABV (alcohol by volume) with some reaching even further to 15% and above but one thing will remain the same that is the punch it offers in every pack. Moreover, craft beer offers a wide variety of flavors and styles, setting it apart from the overall beer market. Happy drinkers are willing to pay anything for the magical flavor and taste which is missing in the mass-produced beer. Over the years, popular brands are losing their edge over craft beer which has become more mobile-friendly for their customer base.



IGR research analysts reveal that from 2017 to 2018, nearly 1,000 new breweries opened in the US. Combine that with the rise of brewpubs, home-brewing kits, and the overall microbrewery culture and the numbers become even more impressive. According to the Brewer Association, Craft beer made up for 24 percent of the total US beer sales market in 2018. Retail craft beer sales hit $27.6B in 2018, up 7 percent from the previous year.



IGR research analysts further observed that recent innovations in brewing technology are also influencing the malt market. For instance companies like IntelligentX are making "beer brewed by AI" possible. Other companies such as the Sierra Nevada use technology to focus on waste reduction. Some innovative folks at Berkeley have even managed to create hoppy beer without hops.



The report on the malt market published by IGR covers various strategies adopted by companies, both organic and inorganic. Organic strategies include product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic strategies include acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. For instance, in November 2019, the inauguration ceremony of the Latam Innovation Center took place in Punta Alvear, Argentina. The event had hosted over 150 guests including customers, partners, and collaborators in the barley-malt-beer value chain. Yvan Schaepman and the Global and Regional leadership team were present to introduce the company in Latin America, and present the capabilities and plans of the Innovation Center.



